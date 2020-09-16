The JCI Malta national convention will be held on Friday and Saturday, and will take on the theme ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ as it will showcase a series of engaging talks from prominent local speakers.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the event, which was originally going to be held in Valletta and be open to the public, will now be held online.

The JCI Malta National Convention kicks off on Friday with a keynote speech by Nathan Farrugia on ‘The future of leadership: creation and transformation’, during which he will be discussing the skill sets needed for leaders in the coming years.

This will be followed by the JCI Malta AGM which will be open to all JCI Malta members.

The public is then invited to re-join the event for an online live session of entertainment by local artists.

On Saturday, the training sessions start at 9.30am with a talk by UP Ltd on the exclusive topic of ‘Leading with a F.I.R.E. Mindset’, followed by a session discussing the behavioural element in leadership. In the afternoon there will be more leadership training sessions, closing off with a project management talk on ‘Creating Projects for a Brighter Future’.

The JCI Malta national convention is open to anyone who would like to hone their leadership skills and receive excellent training over the course of two days.

The two-day event costs €30 for non-members.

The full programme and tickets are available on the JCI Malta website https://www.jci.org.mt/national-convention.