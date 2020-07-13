Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 is invited to register for JCI Malta’s national debating competition to be held next month.

The competition selects the best debaters on the island who will then represent JCI Malta at an international conference in the future. People can either register as a team of three or as an individual and they will then be placed in a team.

Being an organisation that is focused on developing its members into future leaders, JCI Malta believes that knowing how to debate and speak in public is of utmost importance. Therefore training will be provided by some of the best trainers and debaters prior to the competition.

Throughout the month of July there will be a series of friendly debating sessions, allowing participants to practise debating according to JCI guidelines.

The last training session, ‘Debating Skills Refresher’, will be held on August 8 to help all participants revise their debating skills.

On the competition day, being held on August 22 from 9am till 5pm, all teams will compete for the coveted title of JCI Malta national debating champions.

The top team will win a fully-funded trip costing more than €3,000 where they will get to compete in a European setting, once European JCI countries announce they are opening up for conferences again. More details about this will be announced in the coming months.

More information about the debating competition and the training sessions can be found on www.jci.org.mt/events. One can register as an individual or as a team at https://www.jci.org.mt/national-debating-competition#register

This project has been funded through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector on behalf of Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sports and Voluntary Organisations within the Ministry for Education and Employment.