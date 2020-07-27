JCI Malta has partnered with German trainer Ivo Haase who will deliver the internationally-recognised Management 3.0 workshop.

The course, which will be held online over four evenings from 5 to 7pm on Friday and August 7, 20 and 24,is intended for anyone who wants to hone their management and leadership skills to be relevant to today’s working environment.

Management 3.0 is an updated look at management and leadership proficiency, updated to include remote working strategies. This course takes into account different management and leadership styles, such as how to increase motivation and engagement, how to work in and manage remote teams and the secret to giving successful feedback.

Management 3.0 is all about doing the right thing for your team, involving everyone in improving the system and fostering employee engagement. It’s not another framework, it’s a mindset, combined with an ever-changing collection of games, tools and practices to help any worker manage the organisation, with focus on energising people, empowering teams, aligning constraints, developing competence, growing structure and improving everything.

Anyone has the opportunity to influence change

Anyone has the opportunity to influence change and to participate in leadership.

The course will have between six and 12 participants and all attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance of the Management 3.0 Fundamentals Online Workshop.

More information about Management 3.0 can be found on the website https://management30.com/.

To register for this course, visit the JCI Malta website https://www.jci.org.mt/shop/events/management-3-0-online-workshop. JCI Malta members benefit from a reduced price on the fee.