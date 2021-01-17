Starting in November 2020, JCI Malta ran the ‘Make a Miracle Happen’ Christmas campaign, in aid of the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. The campaign included videos which showed the donation process, starting from initial donation, through the packing process, until the donation reaches the person or family in need.

The JCI Malta campaign focused on collecting monetary donations to ensure that the Foodbank is supported throughout the year and not just during the Christmas period. The company managed to collect €6,831.

Donations were collected via cheque, through the JCI bank account and through the Zaar crowdfunding platform.

JCI Malta would like to thank all benefactors, with special thanks go to the following companies for their donations: NDC Media, Alpha Value Management and Forestals. JCI Malta also donated the sum of €4,479 through their ‘Buy a Meal’ campaign which was held earlier in 2020 at the start of the lockdown.