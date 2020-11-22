JCI Malta has just launched its ‘Make a Miracle this Christmas’ campaign in aid of the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

The foodbank is currently supporting over 600 individuals and families and JCI Malta is appealing to the public’s generosity by collecting funds and food items. Companies are encouraged to collect and donate in their company’s name.

JCI Malta has already started accepting and collecting donations and will continue to do so throughout the Christmas season, to ensure that these families have food for the holidays.

Donations can be made directly to JCI Malta by bank transfer: HSBC Malta/ Account Number: 011-076692-050 / BIC: MMEBMTMT / IBAN: MT89MMEB44118000000011076692050. Please mark any donations as: Foodbank donation.

Alternatively, donations can be made through Zaar on http://www.zaar.com.mt/projects/lifeline.

To donate food items, contact Mel McElhatton on mel.mcelhatton@jci.org.mt.