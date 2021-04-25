JCI Malta, the leadership organisation that focuses on empowering and developing young people from the ages of 18 to 40, is looking to expand its networking by setting up a new local organisation, JCI Gozo.

JCI Malta, as the national organisation, currently has three local organisations under its belt – JCI La Valette that promotes business and entrepreneurship, JCI Wignacourt that focuses on civic responsibility, and JCI de Rohan that centres on self-development. JCI Gozo will complement this set-up and will be the first local organisation named according to its geographical region and not after a grandmaster.

Currently recruiting members based in Gozo

“Throughout the years we have seen young people in Gozo seek more opportunities on the island. It was only a matter of finding the right time for us to start a local organisation on our sister island to ensure that the leadership opportunities we offer are accessible to people on either island. The goal is for JCI Gozo to be a fully established organisation by the upcoming AGM, with a local board heading it and a passionate group of members ready to better themselves and in turn, create positive change within their communities”, said Nicole Borg, JCI Malta National President who is leading this initiative.

JCI Malta is currently recruiting members who are based in Gozo and who are interested in forming the first local board of the organisation to drive this forward and make it a sustainable local organisation within JCI. Additionally, JCI Malta is also looking for people interested in being members and forming part of this new Gozitan community.

Those aged between 18 and 40, who live in Gozo, and who are interested in forming part of an international leadership organisation, can contact Nicole Borg on nicole.borg@jci.org.mt or JCI Malta through their social media channels.