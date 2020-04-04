When ‘Buy a Meal’ was launched on March 24, few could have imagined the enormous impact that it would have on the community. In just seven days, JCI Malta raised over €10,000 in donations for this worthy cause.

A substantial part of this amount came through NDR Media Ltd, who generously donated €5,000 toward the campaign and also challenged the iGaming sector in Malta to contribute to the cause and do their bit for the community during these challenging times.

Meals have been delivered daily to charities and NGOs in Malta and Gozo with beneficiaries including YMCA, Dar Emmaus and individual families in need. Several local eateries and food suppliers have also benefitted from the initiative thanks to the influx of orders.

Spurred on by the ‘Buy a Meal’ initiative launched by JCI Malta in March, Smart Supermarket also wanted to contribute to the cause and did so by donating €5,000 worth of products to the Foodbank in Valletta.

The Foodbank helps several people throughout the year, and during unprecedented times like these, sees an increase in the number of people who require their services, therefore donations are always needed and welcome.

“Although ‘Buy a Meal’ started off as an initiative to help the local economy and the less fortunate, when Smart Supermarket wanted to be involved in their own way, we saw an opportunity to expand the reach of the project and be able to help even more people,” Markus Behmann, JCI Malta president, said.

“One of JCI’s pillars is supporting the community and we are proud that we are able to do our bit and be the catalyst between the business sector and the charity sector.”