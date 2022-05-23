Jean Borg is still hopeful of extending his contract with Valletta FC but is keeping his options in light of the capital club’s current administrative situation.

The Malta defender’s contract with Valletta FC expired at the end of the season but the player had verbally agreed a contract extension with the club.

However, the sudden departure of club president Alexander Fenech has inevitably changed the situation at the club and the defender is now awaiting developments to see where his future lies.

“My contract expired at the end of the season but I had already agreed on terms with club president Alexander Fenech on a new deal,” Borg told the Times of Malta.

“However, when the president announced his resignation everything was put on hold and I am now waiting to see how the situation develops.

