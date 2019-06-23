European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has always had a soft spot for Malta – or so he told Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday.

The Brussels politician and former Luxembourg prime minister, in Malta for a two-day visit to the country, told Dr Muscat he was pleased to be back in the country again.

“I always had a soft spot for Malta. When Malta joined the EU, Luxembourg stopped being the smallest member state,” Mr Juncker quipped during a meeting at Dr Muscat's Castille office.

Mr Juncker is coming to the end of his term as European Commission president and will hand over the reins to Ursula von der Leyen come November.

Nevertheless, Dr Muscat said he believed there was still a lot to discuss.

“Malta wants to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” the Maltese prime minister said.

Mr Juncker holds court during his meeting at Castille. Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

“As a propositive member state we have a lot to offer”.

It was not clear what Dr Muscat was referring to.

Mr Juncker – who will hold a more substantive press conference on Tuesday, towards the end of his visit – also made time to commend EU environment commissioner and former Maltese politician Karmenu Vella.

“I have been very happy with the work of commissioner Vella. He has done an excellent job,” Mr Juncker told his host.