Broadcaster Jean-Claude Micallef has been elected a Labour Member of Parliament, taking the third district seat vacated by former Equality Minister Helena Dalli upon her appointment as European Commissioner.

The casual election took place at Ta' Qali counting centre, where the electoral commissioners reopened the ballots cast for Dr Dalli to examine the voters' second preference.

Mr Micallef won 1883 votes in the casual election, beating Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja, who got 1773.

RELATED STORIES TV presenter Jean Claude Micallef loses libel suit against Manuel Delia

Mr Micallef was a member of the PN executive and a presenter on Net TV before switching to Labour in 2013 and contesting the 2017 general election.

Mr Micallef, son of One TV broadcaster Manuel Micallef, is expected to be sworn in when Parliament reconvenes on January 20.