Maltese driver Jean Claude Pace is the winner of the 2023 edition of the UET European Championship for Apprentices which was held on Sunday at the Marsa racetrack. This championship consisted of four heats on a short distance of 2140m and was reserved for class Bronze and Copper trotters. Thirteen drivers took part in the championship and Malta was represented by Jean Claude Pace who totalled 46 points.

This was the 37th edition of this championship and in the past Malta also hosted it in 1993 and in 1995. These international heats formed part of the 46th meeting of the season consisting of twelve races all for trotters. Eight of these races also heralded the start of the Johnnie Walker Cup championship for class Gold also on a short distance.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...