BNF Bank has appointed Jean Noel Cutajar as chief legal officer.

A lawyer by profession, Cutajar specialises in banking, finance and corporate law. After graduating as Doctor of Laws from the University of Malta in 2010, he also obtained a master’s degree in banking law and finance from the University of London in 2017. He also obtained certification on corporate governance matters from the UK Institute of Directors.

Throughout his career, Cutajar occupied the position of company secretary in various businesses and institutions and held various other roles, including at the Central Bank of Malta, among others. Cutajar has been heading BNF Bank’s Legal Department since January 2021 and is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

As part of BNF Bank’s executive committee, Cutajar joins CEO and managing director Michael A. Collis, chief commercial officer George Debono, chief risk officer Maruska Buttigieg Gili and chief financial officer Mark Micallef.

Cutajar expressed his appreciation and gratitude on his appointment.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed chief legal officer on the bank’s executive committee. While I thank the board of directors and management at BNF Bank for the trust they have shown in me, I look forward to putting my expertise, experience and insights to good use, in order to keep strengthening the bank’s corporate governance and oversight of legal affairs in the context of a dynamic sector.”

