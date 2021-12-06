Jean-Paul Debono (Żurrieq Wolves) and Kimberely Anne Gauci (Evolve Endurance Club) claimed victory during the fourth edition of the Eurosport Safi 5k race organised this weekend by Rush Athletic Club in collaboration with the Safi Local Council.

The men’s race proved to be an exciting, fast affair with Debono crossing the finish line with a strong 15’37 time to claim victory, with Aaron Mifsud (15’56) just pipping Evolve’s Andrew Grech by a mere two seconds to claim second place.

Among the women, Evolve runners claimed all top three positions with Kimberely Anne Gauci securing the winner’s trophy with a 19’15 timing beating the competition of Grace Atkinson and Analise Xuereb, who finished second and third respectively.

