The parents of construction collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia have been included on this year’s honours list, one year after losing their son and months after battling the government to secure a public inquiry into his death.

John Sofia and Isabelle Bonnici were among 10 recipients of a Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika (Medal for Services to the Republic) and cited for having shown “outstanding perseverance to transform the personal grief they are going through into a cause to ensure justice for their son and to avoid other tragedies in the future.”

The annual honours list, which is only made public on Republic Day when recipients are awarded, also saw national recognition for a former minister, TV chef and the Qala mayor who led the fight to protect Ħondoq ir-Rummien from development.

President George Vella appointed seven members to The National Order of Merit and awarded 10 others the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

Helena Dalli, a former equality minister who currently serves as an EU Commission in Brussels, was made a Companion of the National Order of Merit – the nation’s highest honour.

Endoscopy professor Edward John Despott and mathematician Stanley Fiorini were awarded as officers of the National Order of Merit.

Four people – teacher and education policy expert George Borg, chef Anton Dougall, academic and lawyer Ruth Farrugia and cardiologist Robert Xuereb – were named members of the National Order of Merit.

There were also 10 other recipients awarded a Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

Aside from recognition for Sofia's parents and the athletes who represented Malta during its record-setting performance at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe, there was recognition for the Local Councils Association, posthumous awards for late MP Silvio Parnis, Dominic Cutajar and Frans Baldacchino and recognition for Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg, John Gafa, Pamela Muscat and Esther Sant.

Three of those were awarded posthumously.

The ceremony took place the Grandmaster's palace in Valletta following the annual ceremonial parade held at the palace square and the President’s address.

Appointments to the honours list are proposed by a Nominations Committee and on the advice of the Prime Minister to the President.