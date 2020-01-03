The Jeep brand is taking advantage of the winter season to kick off its seasonal event in Champoluc (Aosta), in the heart of the beautiful Val d'Ayas. For the second year in a row, CampZero, the Active Resort dedicated to mountain lovers will be the exclusive 'home' for the Jeep winter activities in Italy.

Surrounded by the first snow of the season, a group of international media was able to get behind the wheel of the entire Jeep line-up of off-road specialist models last week. These were the iconic Wrangler in Rubicon and Sahara trims, and the entire Trailhawk family of best performing Jeep 4x4 vehicles including Renegade, Cherokee, Compass and Grand Cherokee.

In particular, guests in Champoluc were offered the opportunity to appreciate the 'stress free' driving experience allowed by sophisticated Jeep 4x4 systems - ranging from the Active Drive Low of Renegade to the high-performing Rock-Trac of Wrangler Rubicon - the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system - and the advanced safety features, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and hill descent control.

The Jeep SUV lineup continues to enhance the driving experience also thanks to new personalization options offered by Mopar, the FCA brand dedicated to aftermarket products and services for all of the Group's vehicles. The Jeep Wrangler 1941, designed by Mopar, was on display at CampZero and available for test drives. This four-wheel drive model with 100 per cent street legal trim is fitted with Jeep Performance Parts to further enhance Wrangler's legendary off-road capability, and features a two-inch factory lift kit, performance rock rails, black door sill guard, splash guards, black fuel door, all-weather mats and optional snorkel. The kit's design is enhanced by 1941 graphics on the bonnet.