The Jeep Wrangler continues an unprecedented and unbroken run of success in Las Vegas after being named '4x4/SUV of the Year' for the 10th straight year at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

The Jeep Wrangler remains the only vehicle to earn the trophy since the 2010 launch of the SEMA Awards.

"Just as there are no limits when it comes to the capabilities of the Jeep Wrangler, the same could be said of the many options available to personalize the Jeep Wrangler," said Mark Bosanac, head of Mopar Service, parts and customer care, FCA - North America.

"We are proud and honoured to win '4x4/SUV of the Year' award for 10 years in a row, which is a testament not only to the staying power of the Jeep Wrangler, but also to the passion and creativity of the aftermarket community, which continues to select the Jeep Wrangler as a perfect canvas for customisation."

The SEMA Awards, launched in 2010, are the Show's definitive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) honours, shining a light on the hottest vehicles that showcase and launch aftermarket parts.

"It's no surprise that SEMA Show exhibitors voted the Jeep Wrangler the 4x4/SUV of the Year," said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. "With so many options available, the Jeep continues to be a favourite for personalization. Its versatility is limitless, appealing to daily drivers as well as off-roaders."