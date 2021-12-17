As governments around the world move towards greener motoring, it is only natural that even the most traditional of manufacturers look to adapt their powertrains for a more sustainable future. The new Compass, which sits between the smaller Renegade and the larger Cherokee in the Jeep range, is the latest to follow that pattern.

Newly updated, the model sees the debut of Jeep’s 4xe plug-in hybrid system in the Compass. There is also a new facelifted interior and exterior alongside updated technology, but is that enough for it to beat off strong competition from the likes of Volkswagen’s Tiguan and the Hyundai Tucson? We got behind the wheel to find out.

The biggest change from the old Compass centres around the brand-new hybrid powertrain. However, the rest of the car has been freshened up too. The exterior gains new LED headlamps and a lower fascia while inside there is a bundle of the latest technology and a comfortable interior.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com