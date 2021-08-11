The 30th Jubilee edition of the Malta Open came to a close at the Eden SuperBowl on Sunday.

The tournament was open to all bowlers who are members of National Bowling Associations or Federations, both locally and abroad and consisted of 12 qualifying games after which the final knockout stages were played.

A total of 47 competitors from 14 countries battled it out for the trophy this year but in the end, England’s Steven Jeeves emerged victorious.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta