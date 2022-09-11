Jefferson de Assis was the hero for Gżira United on Sunday with a brace as they turned defeat into victory, beating Hibernians 2-1.

The Maroons, therefore, returned to winning ways after back-to-back against Gudja United and Marsaxlokk. Hibernians, on the other hand, suffer their second defeat in four matches.

Hibs coach Andrea Pisanu made one change from the team which defeated Mosta as Joseph Zerafa replaced Gabriel Izquier. On the other hand, for Gżira, Clive Gauci and Toni Kolega were preferred to Zachary Scerri and Ricardo Correa.

The two teams were quite cautious in the opening stages and apart from a Jurgen Degabriele effort from outside the area which ended just wide on eight minutes, the two goalkeepers were hardly tested.

However, on 34 minutes, Hibernians took the lead. Jurgen Degabriele delivered a freekick from the right and Ferdinando Apap beat goalkeeper Zarkov from close range.

