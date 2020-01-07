Gżira United striker Jefferson will not be heading to Kuwait but will instead continue his career in Dubai after he opted to join Fujairah Sports Club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Last week, it looked as though Jefferson was set to move to Kuwait Sporting Club on a loan deal but in the last few days the Maroons received another offer for the forward from the Dubai-based club Fujairah Sports Club and it was then down to the player to decide his next destination.

It is understood that Jefferson felt that a move to Dubai would be better for him given the political situation in Kuwait and is now expected to complete his move in the coming days to the UAE Premier League club.

The Maroons are hoping that in the coming days they will be able to bring in French forward Wilfriend Domoraud as a replacement of Jefferson after agreeing terms with the powerful striker.

Domoraud is also expected to be joined by another former Ħamrun Spartans players, Marco Criaco.

The Italian midfielder has also agreed to leave the Spartans and is expected to reunite with his former mentor Giovanni Tedesco, who is now in charge at Gżira United.