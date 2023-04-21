A rampant Gżira United swept away their opponents to secure European football this summer as they bagged four second-half goals to condemn Żebbuġ to the Challenge league.

Żebbuġ could have guaranteed the play-off spot with a victory since Sta Lucia lost to Mosta in a match played simultaneously, but they never threatened to get the win they needed.

The season is not over for Gżira as the Maroons now are pinning their hopes on the FA Trophy to finally land some silverware.

It was an evening of drama and tension at the Centenary Stadium, with emotions ebbing and flowing as scores from the other games were received on mobile phones.

The Maroons started in pole position but news soon filtered that Hibernians and Balzan had taken leads against Floriana and Birkirkara. At this point, all three teams were on par with 46 points.

