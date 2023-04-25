Marsaxlokk produced another memorable moment in this season’s Izibet FA Trophy as they eliminated Gżira United on Tuesday night to secure a place in Sunday’s final.

Pablo Doffo’s side will now face one of Birkirkara or Mosta in what will be their second cup final, with their only appearance being in the 2003/2004 edition.

Moreover, Marsaxlokk have now kept their hopes of returning to the UEFA club competitions alive despite having finished only 11th in the Premier League.

The Southseasiders were tactically organised and disciplined throughout the match with Gżira creating the best goalscoring opportunities.

