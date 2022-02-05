GŻIRA UNITED 4

Jefferson 52, 54, 59

Maxuell 89

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Sasere 49

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-7; G. Bohrer-7, M. Cosic-6, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-7, S. Pisani-7 (84 C. Gauci), Z. Scerri-7, A. Pavic-6, Maxuell-7.5 (90 J. Attard), Jefferson-8 (90 M. Gauci), J. Mendoza-7.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-5; D. Gojkovic-4, J. Mbong-6, Dodo-6, A. Oyama-5, S. Borg-5, F. Sasere-6.5, M. Fedele-5, L. Gambin-5 (60 C. Ibarguen-5), P. Dordevic-5 (61 C. Mercieca), F. El Bakhtaoui-6.

Referee Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards Pisani, Gojkovic, Borg.

BOV Player of the Match Jefferson (Gżira United).

A second-half hat-trick by Jefferson and a late Maxuell goal stunned Ħamrun Spartans as Gżira cancelled a one-goal deficit to chalk up a spectacular 4-1 victory.

After a pulsating first-half that ended in a stalemate, Ħamrun broke the deadlock through Franklin Sasere.

The goal seemed to put the Spartans in the driving seat for all three points which would maintain their title hopes alive.

Nonetheless, Jefferson’s treble in a space of seven minutes left a toothless Ħamrun stunned as Gżira went on to claim the three points and move into fifth with 24 points.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta