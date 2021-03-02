Starlites Naxxar GiG 87

Hibernians 86

(13-12, 29-26, 21-23, 24-25)

After a first-round encounter ending with a marginal 82-80 win for Starlites Naxxar GiG, a last-second five-metre lateral court buzzer-beater by Starlites’ Bryan Jefferson drowned Hibs’ hopes of achieving a late win over the unbeaten league leaders in this weekend’s game.

In fact, the Paolites had staged a comeback after trailing with double digits and even had overturned the score with two late free throws, three seconds from time, from Mason Vries.

Yet, speaking of free throws, this game ending is a clear example of how important a simple free throw and point made or missed is in the game of basketball as it could determine a game, given also that Starlites had missed a brace of shots from the charity line just eight seconds from the game buzzer.

The first quarter was a low-scoring one at both ends but this out rightly changed in the second quarter.

