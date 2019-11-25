SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Virano 5 pen.

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Soares 35, Jefferson 62, Conti 80

SENGLEA ATHLETIC

A.Curmi-6, S. Olberkis-6, D. Debono-6 (72 I. Tanti), E. Sakyi, M. Micallef-6, N. Virano-7 (88 J. Micallef), T. Marukawa-6.5, J. Wilkson-6, S. Cipriott-6, W. Zamble-5, A. Carneiro-6 (81 L. Grech).

GŻIRA UNITED

J. Haber-5, F. Barbosa-5, G. Conti-6, N. Muscat-6 (90 R. Camilleri), Z. Scerri-6, R. Soares-6, A. Cohen-5, A. Samb-5, O. Oyama-6, M. Davis-5 (84 C. Sammut), Jefferson-7.5.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Haber, Conti, Soares, Teixeira, Cipriott,

Red card: Sakyi (S) 25.

BOV player of the match: Jefferson de Assis (Gżira United).

Attendance: 352

After Gżira’s unexpected defeat against Sirens in the preceding match, it was incumbent on the Maroons to pit maximum points against Senglea.

As flattering as the score may seem, victory matured courtesy of a wonderful strike by the Brazilian striker Jefferson de Assis who struck the decisive blow past the hour mark, which turned the tide in the Maroons’ favour after Senglea had stormed ahead in the fifth minute through a Gonzalo Virano penalty.

Senglea could not have hoped for a better start when they were awarded a penalty inside the first four minutes after Taisei Marukawa pounced on a short clearance to storm into the area, only to be floored by the onrushing Justin Haber.

From the ensuing penalty, Virano calmly converted the kick to give Senglea the lead.

Shocked by this turn of events, Gżira struggled and only Sigitas Olberkis’s hesitancy spared them further embarrassment as the energetic defence elected to chip the ball over Haber, instead of merely pushing the ball over the line and the chance went begging.

The first minutes of the match promised a keen encounter and past the first quarter of the hour, the Lithuanian defender found himself with an opportunity to redeem himself for the previous mistake, when he blocked a point-blank shot by Jefferson that looked destined to hit the back of the net.

Senglea’s optimism looked tainted on 25 minutes when Elvis Sakyi was shown a straight red card after going in on Martin Davis with a raised foot in central midfield much to the disappointment of the Senglea players and fans who felt that the former Gzira midfielder’s foul was not a red-card offence.

Still Senglea kept their opponents at bay until the 35th minute when a moment of hesitancy proved to be their undoing. Cohen’s corner from the left sparked a goalmouth scramble as Olberkis tried to clear the danger only for Soares to stab the ball home from close-range.

The match restarted in relentless rain and play was halted by referee Stefan Pace for around three minutes early in the second half until the rain decreased.

The conditions were not helping the teams and Senglea somehow held firm but their resistance was breached with a stunning goal from Jefferson de Assis.

Receiving a pass on the left flank, the Brazilian strode forward before delivering a thunderbolt that soared past the hapless Anthony Curmi.

Jefferson’s screamer, arguably one of the best goals of the season so far, had a galvanising effect on Gżira.

Nine minutes from time, the Brazilian turned provider as he squared the ball for Gianmarco Conti who planted a low shot into the net.