Jeffrey Curmi has stepped down as Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta and will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Transport Malta from Monday.

The Times of Malta reported on Sunday the decision to shift Curmi was taken directly by Prime Minister Robert Abela who has tasked him with a clean-up of the regulator, which has been bogged down with a series of corruption, abuse and mismanagement claims in recent months.

Brigadier Curmi has a long military career. He joined the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) in 1994 and served as Commander of the AFM since December 2013.

He has also been a member of the European Union Military Committee in his capacity as Malta’s Chief of Defence.

Curmi is in possession of a Bachelor of Science in Physics awarded by the Open University (UK) and a Master of Science from the University of Leicester (UK).

Curmi is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK, where he was awarded the best overseas student prize: The Cane of Honour, presented by HRH The Duchess of Gloucester on behalf of HM The Queen of the United Kingdom.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia thanked Joseph Bugeja, who previously served as Executive Chairman, for his work throughout the years.