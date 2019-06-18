When Malta joined the EU it also joined the group of so-called ‘developed countries’. Up to April 2004, Malta formed part of the Group of 77, which comprises the so-called ‘developing countries’. In this article, I use the term ‘backward country’ to refer to a developing country that is very badly governed politically, economically and socially, a term that is often used interchangeably with ‘Third World country’.

I argue that, in many ways, Malta can be considered a ‘developed country’ but, in others, it retained the characteristics of a backward country, even after it joined the EU; hence, the Jekyll and Hyde syndrome in the title. I would like to emphasise that aspects of this duality occurred under both the Nationalist and the Labour administrations after Malta joined the EU.

A characteristic of backward countries, as defined in this article, is that the democratic checks and balances are weak, enabling the party in power (or the head of state) to govern with a high degree of impunity in many aspects of public administration. In such countries the regulatory bodies and the entities responsible for enforcement are practically appointed by the head of state and can be easily disabled, to the advantage of the head of state or his/her cronies. In many backward countries there tends to be a high degree of state capture, leading to political corruption, where private interests influence the government’s decisions to their own advantage. With regard to social governance, in a typically backward country there exists widespread poverty, low rates of educational attainments and of healthcare, all of which negatively affect the quality of life of a large proportion of the population.

Another characteristic of a backward country is that infrastructural development and its maintenance are weak, and one often finds unsafe pavements and potholed streets in urban areas. There tends to be an atmosphere of dirtiness, sloppiness and ramshackleness in the country. For example, electricity cables are left hanging carelessly overhead, often crossing main thoroughfares, litter in the streets is a common sight, and public spaces, including public gardens, tend to be left neglected.

Good governance in Malta necessitates that the administration attempts to eradicate the administrative Jekylls

A further characteristic of a backward country is that there is no attempt to reach high environmental standards. Misconduct and abuse by government entities and by dominant businesses are common in this regard. For example, construction is often characterised by blatant malpractices, leading to weak safety measures and discomfort to the residents in the neighbourhood. Pollution control is weak or non-existent. Often, highly-polluting, heavy-duty vehicles are imported from developed countries after having been scrapped there. In general, environmental governance is very weak.

Not all backward country characteristics have been listed above and not all those mentioned prevail in Malta. I leave it up to the readers to decide which do.

Developed countries are characterised by a number of features. In terms of political governance, the electoral process in such countries works relatively well. There is democratic scrutiny over the government every four or five years, with relatively peaceful transitions of power. There is also a high degree of freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly.

In a typical developed country, the business community is highly sensitive to competition, leading to a relatively high degree of efficiency in the use of resources. In turn, this generally translates into high income per capita, on average, and to relatively low poverty rates.

On the social front, the participation rate of women in formal occupations and in secondary and tertiary education tends to be relatively high in developed countries. The availability of basic human necessities, such as access to clean water and health services, are important reasons for the relatively high life-expectancy in such countries.

Many of the ‘developed-world’ characteristics mentioned above exist in Malta. Again, I leave it up to readers to decide as to which such characteristics do.

After joining the EU, many of us ex­pected Malta to shed off its backward-country characteristics and improve on its ‘developed world’ traits. To an extent, this happened under both the Nationalist and the Labour administrations.

Some areas of improvement include the rise in income per capita and in employment rates, the increase in the participation rate of women and the drop in the rate of early school leavers. There has also been an improvement in the setting up of regulatory bodies, although in recent years some of these have been partially disabled. In some aspects, such as democratic checks and balances and environmental protection, Malta would seem to have actually regressed in recent years.

I am of the opinion that good governance in Malta necessitates that the administration attempts to eradicate the administrative Jekylls by identifying and reducing the backward-country characteristics that still prevail in Malta. The most urgent changes that need to be done in this regard would seem to be good environmental governance so as to assign more importance to the quality of life of the inhabitants and good political governance so to ensure that the democratic checks and balances work well.

Lino Briguglio is a professor of economics.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece