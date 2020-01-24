Numerous jellyfish sightings are being reporting to the Spot the Jellyfish team in winter.

The team said in a statement that especially noticeable were the reports on the current mauve stinger Pelagia noctiluca bloom, reported by several people along several stretches of the coast of Malta and Gozo, especially in south-eastern and eastern swathes of the coastline.

Here, persistent south-easterly winds have resulted in a massive beaching of thousands of mature mauve stinger individuals.

Blooms for this species are typical at this time of the year in the central Mediterranean, starting from late autumn in the warmer waters off north Africa and making their appearance further north in Maltese waters towards mid-winter (late January and early February).

At this time of year, mature mauve stingers rise to the upper waters from deeper ones to reproduce, before dying. This bloom coincides with the annual phytoplankton bloom, witnessed in the central Mediterranean at this time of year, with the new generation of ephyrae (miniature jellyfish) making their appearance in mid-spring.

The mauve stinger has been observed in the Mediterranean since at least 1785, but outbreaks of the species have become more frequent since 1999. Until 1998, mauve stinger blooms occurred every 12 years and had an average duration of four years.

They have since become more common, presumably as a result of the stressed status of the Mediterranean, possibly due to climate change, overfishing and coastal urbanisation and discharges.

Also spotted in significant numbers this winter are the comb jellies Ctenophora.

These arrived at Malta’s upper sunlit waters to feed on the planktonic blooms typical for this time of year and unlike the unrelated mauve stingers, they do not sting or harm humans.

Some of these comb jellies can emit their own light, and often delight divers with their underwater sparkles. The by-the-wind sailor will soon make its first appearance in local waters, as this species is normally expected to appear in early spring.

Spot the Jellyfish is a citizen science campaign which celebrates its 10th anniversary in June.

Since its inception, the public has submitted thousands of jellyfish reports to it, which are assessed from a scientific/technical perspective to identify trends and links with environmental parameters.

Reports are also being plotted on a map of the Maltese Islands for the benefit of all sea users. Nine new jellyfish species, previously unknown from Maltese waters, including the nomadic jellyfish, crystal jellyfish, and compass jellyfish, have been recorded since the start of the campaign, bringing the total number of gelatinous species known from Maltese waters to date to over 40.

It is conducted by the Physical Oceanography Research Group within the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta.