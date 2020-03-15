The Spot the Jellyfish team has been receiving numerous reports of jellyfish species from locals and visitors alike. Especially noticeable have been the reports on the mauve stinger (scientific name: Pelagia noctiluca). Blooms for this species are typical in the central Mediterranean, normally commencing towards late autumn in the warmer waters off North Africa, making their appearance further north in Maltese waters towards mid-winter (late January and early February). At this time of year, in fact, mature mauve stingers rise to the upper waters from deeper ones to reproduce, before dying en masse. This bloom coincides with the annual phytoplankton bloom which is witnessed in the central Mediterranean at this time of year, with the new generation of ephyrae (miniature jellyfish).

The mauve stinger has been observed in the Mediterranean at least since 1785, but outbreaks of the species have become more frequent only since 1999. In fact, until 1998, mauve stinger blooms occurred every 12 years and had an average duration of four years – since then, they have become more common, presumably as a result of the stressed status of the Mediterranean, presumably due to climate change, overfishing and coastal urbanisation and discharges.

Also being spotted in significant numbers this winter are the comb jellies (scientific name: Ctenophora). These fascinating creatures have also arrived to our upper sunlit waters to feed on the planktonic blooms. Unlike the unrelated mauve stingers, these gentle animals do not sting or harm humans. In fact, some of these comb jellies have the rare and fascinating ability to be able to emit their own light, and often delight divers with their underwater sparkles. The by-the-wind sailor normally makes its first appearance in local waters in early spring.

Since the inception of the Spot the Jellyfish campaign, the public submitted thousands of jellyfish reports, which are being assessed from a scientific/technical perspective so as identify trends and links with environmental parameters and are also being plotted on a map of the Maltese islands for the benefit of all sea users. Nine new jellyfish species, previously unknown from Maltese waters, including the nomadic jellyfish, crystal jellyfish, and compass jellyfish, have been recorded since the start of the same campaign, bringing the total number of gelatinous species known from Maltese waters to date to over 40.

The campaign has been conducted since 2010 by the Physical Oceanography Research Group based within the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta. Reporting is done by simply matching the sighted jellyfish with a simple visual identification guide (www.ioikids.net), giving the date and time of the sighting, and indicating the number of individuals seen. All submitted reports can be viewed online. The campaign is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), Nature Trust (Malta), the EkoSkola network, BlueFlag, Friends of the Earth and Sharklab.

