Jenise Spiteri made her debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as the Maltese snowboarder was in action in the women’s half pipe qualifiers at the Yunding Snow Park, Zhangjiakou City in Beijing.

Malta is best known for its Mediterranean sun but Beijing Olympic snowboarder Jenise Spiteri is on an unlikely mission to get her island nation into winter sports.

The rainbow-haired Spiteri, who was born in California, has Maltese heritage and is the only athlete representing Malta in the Chinese capital.

She has more than 30,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel and said Wednesday she has been up until “four or five in the morning almost every night” updating fans on her Olympic adventure.

