Revived coachbuilding brand Radford has revealed its first model, codenamed ‘Project 62’.

Backed by former Formula 1 star Jenson Button and TV presenter Ant Anstead, Radford will build 62 examples of the new car, each bespoke to its owner’s requirements.

‘Created using Lotus technologies’, Project 62 has a sleek, low sports car design that is inspired by the classic Lotus 62. Inside, the two-door coupe will have a luxurious design with high quality materials.

Although no details about the mechanical details of the car have been revealed, the firm says it will be ‘a true driver’s car’.

