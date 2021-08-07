Peres Jepchirchir secured back-to-back women’s Olympic marathon titles for Kenya on Saturday timing 2hr 27min 20sec.

The 27-year-old two-time half marathon world champion beat compatriot and world record holder Brigid Kosgei (2hr 27:36) whilst USA’s Molly Seidel was third (2hr 27:46).

“It feels good. I’m so, so happy because we win as Kenya,” said Jepchichir.

“I’m happy for my family. I’m happy for my country.”

Jepchirchir succeeds disgraced fellow Kenyan Jemima Sumgong, who won in 2016 in Rio to become Kenya’s first female marathon champion.

However, she tested positive for the endurance booster EPO in 2017, leading to an eight-year doping ban.

