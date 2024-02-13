A man who admitted the murder of Pelin Kaya just over a year ago will be sentenced in March.

Jeremie Camilleri, had denied the murder of the 30-year-old interior designer on Testaferrata Street, Gżira, on January 18 2023 but last week changed his plea to guilty.

Camilleri ran over the victim, a stranger to him, in his BMW car and then pelted stones at her body.

On Tuesday, Camilleri appeared before the Criminal Court where Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera took note of a joint application by the prosecution and the defence stating that a plea deal had been reached.

Jeremie Camilleri admitted to killing Pelin Kaya and will be sentenced in March. Photo: Facebook

“It was not taken lightly. Negotiations went on for months with the Attorney General and the victim’s lawyers, who are also present in court,” explained defence lawyer Alfred Abela.

“You know that the court is not bound to abide by those terms,” pointed out the judge.

The parties said that they did but did not reveal the term in court.

“The victim was killed in a macabre manner,” said Attorney General lawyer Kaylie Bonett, adding further that negotiations had gone on for months and the final punishment agreed upon had taken note of all circumstances of the case.

One of those circumstances was the fact that the bill of indictment had not yet been issued when Camilleri registered an admission, pointed out Abela.

After hearing all parties confirm their agreement on the terms of the sentence bargaining, the court put off the case to March 5 for judgment to be delivered.

AG lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Nathaniel Falzon prosecuted.Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi, Charlon Gouder and Ramona Attard are appearing parte civile.