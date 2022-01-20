Jeremy Menez will not be joining Ħamrun Spartans on an exchange loan deal that would have seen Matthew Guillaumier move to the Serie B side on the same terms, the Times of Malta can confirm.

In the last few weeks, a report in the Italian media had said that former Paris St Germain and Milan winger Menez was on the verge of joining Ħamrun Spartans with Guillaumier heading to the other direction.

The report was published by the website of renowned transfer market guru Giancarlo Di Marzio that said that only the last details were still pending before the exchange came through.

However, the Times of Malta had reported that the Spartans had initially had no concrete offers from the Serie B side and that the deal was being brokered by an intermediary close to the Italian club.

