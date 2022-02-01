The Maltese athletics season got off to a flying start with a memorable day at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium last weekend.
Three national records and a host of category records were broken in a number of fantastic displays by both elite and upcoming athletes.
The day belonged to Jeremy Zammit (Pembroke) in the long jump breaking the long-standing senior national record with a 7.73m jump.
The previous record, which stood at 7.71m, was held by Rachid Chouhal.
