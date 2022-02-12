Jeremy Zammit continued to set new national standards as the Maltese long jump sensation set a new indoor national record on his way to victory in the AAI Indoor Games in Ireland.

Zammit produced a best leap of 7.40 metres to finish comfortably on top of the standings in the eight-man field.

The Pembroke athlete’s leap was 3cm longer than the previous national best set by Rachid Chouhal.

For Zammit this was the second national record he has set in 2022 as a few weeks ago he also broke the long-standing outdoor long jump record, which was also set by Chouhal, when he leaped to 7.73 metres.

