Pembroke Athleta’s up-and-coming track and field athlete Jeremy Zammit has been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month award for April.

Zammit secured the U18 category gold medal at the third edition of the EAP International meeting which was held in Catania last month. ​

It was a remarkable experience for Jeremy Zammit whose 7.14m jump secured him not only the gold medal in the long jump event but also a Maltese age category record (U18) and subsequently placing him among the best ten leading jumps globally for his age group this year.

