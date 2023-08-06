Malta will be represented by two of its younger talents, Jeremy Zammit and Graham Pellegrini, at the upcoming Athletics Under 20 European Championships in Jerusalem, Israel.

Zammit will be in action in the long jump event while Pellegrini will run the 200 metres.

Both Zammit and Pellegrini established national records during the current season.

Zammit jumped 7.84m at the Clemson Invite in South Carolina, while representing his college, Auburn. He is one of an elite group of local athletes who received an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship by the Maltese Olympic Committee.

