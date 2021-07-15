Long jump sensation Jeremy Zammit has become the first Maltese athlete to reach a final at the European U-20 Championships when setting a new national best on Thursday.

Zammit achieved a best jump of 7.58 metres which is a new national record… bettering his own previous best by seven centimeters – 7.51 he set in Italy two years ago.

The Maltese long jumper, who is ranked no.1 in the European U-18 division, finished the day in seventh place from 12 participants to book his place in Friday’s final.

Apart from Zammit, Athletics Malta is also represented by two other athletes in Tallinn.

