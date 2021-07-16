Jeremy Zammit continued to rewrite the history books at the European U-20 Championships in Tallinn when the young athlete placed fifth in the long jump final.

Zammit, who on Thursday set a new national record in the U-18, U-20 and U-23 categories with a leap of 7.58 metres, further improved on his best when posting a leap of 7.62 metres.

His effort was also the second-best jump in the world in the U-18 category, just three centimetres away from the world-leading jump of 7.65 metres – surely a remarkable feat for this promising youngster.

Zammit’s performance was also just nine centimetres short of the senior national record held by veteran Rachid Chouhal who has his best jump at 7.71 metres.

