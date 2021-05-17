Pembroke Athleta’s jumper Jeremy Zammit stole the show at the Agropoli Athletics meeting on Sunday when they young athlete shattered the junior national records in the long jump event.

Zammit was one of Maltese athletes that competed in the Agropoli with the support of Athletics Malta, SportMalta and the Maltese Olympic Committee.

Zammit produced a best leap of 7.51 metres that set a new national best in U-18 and U-20 categories while also establishing a new national best in the Under 23 class.

More impressively, Sunday’s result has enabled Zammit to move up to second in the 2021 Under 18 long jump world rankings and first place in this year’s European U-18 list.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta