Jerome Mamo has left Simon Mamo Real Estate to set up on his own company, Jerome Estate Agency. The franchising model being used is one which collaborates with only the most highly-qualified franchise owners and estate agents in the industry.

“We are going for quality over quantity,” Mamo said. The company was founded during the height of the pandemic. The timing, unfortunately, was not ideal with all the world on lockdown. However, the advantage was that the company structure, policies, property management system and website are now of a higher quality as more time went into setting them up, Mamo noted.

“We are trying to position ourselves as an agency for the people by employing genuine, down-to-earth people who will embark on a one-week training at our in-house academy. We want to change the negative perception of the industry,” he continued.

Jerome Estate Agency prides itself of being the first real estate agency in Malta that allows the following:

1. One can rate the company and the service received;

2. One can rate their estate agent and the quality of service provided;

3. It’s the first estate agency to commit five per cent of its profits to charity;

4. Price matching with any competitor, offering one the best value for money.

Jerome Estate Agency’s first office is located at 386, Żabbar Road, Fgura. The franchise is owned by Kris Bugeja who has six years of experience . He has a team of 15 people dedicated to sales, letting and commercial. For now, they will mainly work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit https://jeromeestateagency.com.