As part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives, Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd (JMFA) recently held an eco-friendly lottery with the aim of encoura­ging clients to switch to electronic communication, to safeguard the environment.

The lucky winner of a €500 voucher for a staycation at a five-star hotel in Malta is Mary Carmen Cassar.

The prize was delivered to Cassar’s home and presented by Joanna Azzopardi, business development manager at JMFA.

JMFA focuses on performance and innovation by driving social change within the community in which it operates, thus leading to social sustainability.

Reducing the use of paper helps to preserve the environment and make the world a better place to live in.

Furthermore, the company understands that digital technologies providing instant communication are becoming increasingly important and this is very evident also from what has been experienced during the past months.

JMFA thus constantly seeks to improve the communication process to ensure that its clients’ needs are addressed in a more efficient and effective manner.

Through the various corporate social responsibility initiatives held since the company’s inception in 2002, JMFA has been able to build trust and raise awareness.

JMFA believes that when choosing its products and services, customers are not only in search of added value but they also feel the need to be part of an overall socially responsible experience.

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd of 67/3, South Street, Valletta, is licensed to conduct investment services business under the Investments Services Act by the MFSA and is a member firm of the Malta Stock Exchange.