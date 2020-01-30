Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors have recently appointed Joseph Scicluna Investment Services Limited as their tied agent in Gozo. Joseph Scicluna Investment Services Limited was set up in January 2001 by Joseph Scicluna. The company held an investment services licence issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority until December 2019 following which it then broadened its range of services offered to clients by becoming a tied agent of Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors.

Scicluna’s experience in the financial services industry dates back to 1995 where his main area of focus was the provision of investment advice to clients in the context of an ever-changing regulatory environment. He served as managing director of the company, managing clients’ accounts and providing investment advice to a niche market of clients. Prior to that, he worked with various local financial services companies, offering investment advice, stockbroking and fund services.

In the early 1990s he also worked abroad and gained international experience in finance in Toronto, Canada.

Scicluna has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Malta and acquired a licence to trade on the Malta Stock Exchange in 1995. He also successfully completed the Canadian securities course and passed the stock exchange registered representative manual examination from Toronto Stock Exchange.

Besides his extensive knowledge in the financial services industry, Joseph Scicluna also obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Toronto Canada, in 1992.

Jesmond Mizzi, managing director at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors said: “We are pleased to have appointed Joseph Scicluna Investment Services Limited as our tied agent in Gozo.

“Our company continuously seeks to expand its distribution network to continue to grow steadily and provide the best possible products and services to clients. With Joseph Scicluna’s vast experience in investments, our advisory team will continue to strengthen its distribution function in the local market while now having a presence also in Victoria, Gozo.”

Joseph Scicluna will be operating from his office at Joseph Scicluna Investment Services Limited, Bella Vista Court, Level 3, Triq Gorg Borg Olivier, Victoria, Gozo VCT2517 and may be contacted on 2156 5707 or by e-mail on jscic@onvol.net.