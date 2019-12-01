Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited (JMFA) has once again renewed its support to the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO).

The sponsorship agreement was signed and a cheque was presented by Jesmond Mizzi, managing director of (JMFA) to Sigmund Mifsud, executive chairman of the (MPO).

The MPO 19/20 Concert Season entitled ‘Movements of Passion’ is inspired by the spirit and love for music and the arts demonstrated by the musicians and conductors and the programme presents a wide array of orchestral repertoire for all ages.

Mr Mifsud thanked Mr Mizzi for the renewed financial support enabling the MPO to present concert productions and participate in third-party events both locally and abroad, while enhancing the collaboration between both parties.

Jesmond Mizzi said: “We are very pleased to be associated with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra which has always produced high calibre concerts. Just like the MPO, our company is committed to excellence and our business is driven by passion. We believe that this partnership helps in enriching our shared values.”