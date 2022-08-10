Musician and singer Jesmond Tedesco Triccas, known as it-Triccas, has died aged 59.

Tedesco Triccas is especially known for his satirical take in Maltese on Hotel California, but is also a well-known face in theatrical circles. He has also featured in various TV series.

In the 1980s he formed part of the Freeway group, which often broadcast their music on the TV programme Mill-Garaxx.

His niece Roberta Metsola broke the news on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"My superstar uncle Jesmond Tedesco Triccas or It-Triccas as everyone in Malta knew him, passed away last night.

"He spent his life with a guitar in hand making people smile, asking us to think, often acting as society's mirror through his music and art. Always there with a word of advice, warning or criticism, I knew I could always rely on him to tell me the unvarnished truth, in a way only artists can. All my thoughts are with his wife Ben, who he adored," the European Parliament president said in a post.

Actor and producer Hermann Bonaci told Facebook followers that Tedesco Triccas has, over the past few weeks, been rehearsing for the upcoming production Żeża tal-Flagship.

"I assure you, friend, that each presentation of the production will be dedicated to you," Bonaci said.