Jesmond Zerafa has announced that he has resigned as coach of Valletta FC.

It is understood that the former Valletta FC winger informed the club of his decision at the end of Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Tarxien Rainbows at the Centenary Stadium.

Zerafa announced the news during a phone call on TV sports programme Replay on Sunday night.

Sunday’s defeat saw the Citizens lose further ground in this season’s title race as they are now seventh in the standings on 13 points, level with their neighbouring rivals Floriana, who they face this weekend.

During the programme, Zerafa expressed his disappointment at the situation at the club and he described the past five months as “the worst of his career”.

The former Qormi and Tarxien Rainbows coach said that he had already handed his resignation after Valletta’s win over Birkirkara earlier this season but the club committee managed to convince him to stay.

However, this time Zerafa is determined to stand by his decision and it is likely that the team will be given to assistant coach Gilbert Agius ahead of next weekend’s derby against Floriana.

Speculation has been rife on who could replace Zerafa at Valletta with Jacques Scerri and Giovanni Tedesco, who had a short stint at the club last season, among the names being mentioned.