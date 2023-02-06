Jesse Marsch was sacked as Leeds manager on Monday after the American failed to halt the struggling club’s slide towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday left them just one place above the bottom three after seven league games without a win.

“Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties,” said a statement on the club’s Twitter account.

