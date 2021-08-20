After her single Break the Silence which was released late last year, songstress Jessica Magro is back with her new single Natural.

The song, which was penned and composed by Magro herself, has a special meaning to her.

“I like writing lyrics that are relatable and current while also creating a modern, unique sound,” she explains.

“I frequently thought about writing a song about this topic. Then one day I was doodling around with ideas and the chorus of this song just came to my mind. From then on, I continued to build the song to the one it is today.”

Jessica Magro says 'although each one of us has imperfections and unique traits, they are still beautiful' Photo: Clint Gerald Attard

The song’s premise is that we do not need to change anything about ourselves – we are perfect just the way we are.

“Every time I listen to this song, I remind myself that I am enough,” says Jessica, “that I do not need to cover myself constantly with tons of make-up and glam to truly show who I am.

"I believe that a lot of people can relate to this message, so I wanted this song to remind not only myself but a lot of people too.”

As the lyrics of Natural go: “Why? Do we crave perfection. Why? Nothing is enough?”

“Sometimes we forget that our personalities make us unique from each other and make us who we are. We shouldn't be afraid to be perfectly imperfect,” Jessica says.

The song is accompanied by a music video that was shot in various locations around Malta.

“The main location was Il-Ponta tal-Munxar in Marsascala. I didn't know this breath-taking location existed until a few months ago,” Jessica admits.

“I instantly knew that this would be the ideal location for my next video. We also shot in an abandoned house and barracks in Għajn Tuffieħa to portray the fact that, that although each one of us has imperfections and unique traits, they are still beautiful.”

Jessica started singing way back in 2002 and has not looked back since. She was the winner of the 2017 Għanja tal-Poplu festival, and this is her third original single following Fearless in 2019 and Break the Silence in 2020.

Production, editing and mastering of Natural was in the hands of Matteo Depares and James Oliver.

Marlon Polidano was the videographer and editor of the music video, while Gabriel Piscopo took the drone footage.

Jessica’s outfits were by YAB, with make-up by Maria Attard.

