A call for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and regulations was issued on Sunday, the international Remembrance Day for the victims of road accidents.

"As we remember our fellow humans who died on our roads, as well as their grieving families, we cannot ignore the pressing need for stricter enforcement, while ensuring more education towards road safety awareness and courtesy," the NGO Doctors for Road Safety said.

"It is better to give way than give up a life."

The NGO recalled the tragedy of Jessica Tabone, who died in a road accident in 2015. It reproduced a poignant account by Toni Ann Muscat who was one of her very close friends, almost family, and who was left to grieve Jessica’s loss.

“Jessica was not my blood daughter but my best friend's daughter of whom I was affectionately known as Mommy number two. Jessica Tabone was taken from us and her family on April 19, 2015, by a driver speeding on the wrong side of the road on a bend under the effect of alcohol.

"She was an innocent passenger in the car that was struck head on. She was an energetic, fun-loving and smart 22-year-old who had her whole life ahead of her, taken away in seconds by someone's careless disregard for the implications of his actions. Jessica's death has left a big void in her family's life, mine, and my family's life.

"Holidays, birthdays, and special events will never be the same. Not having her around daily is just as hard. Years have passed and while it gets easier, it never gets better.” - Toni Ann said.

Toni Ann subsequently founded the NGO J.E.S.S -Justice to Ensure Safer Streets, which was taken over by Doctors for Road Safety in 2017 to carry on the advocacy to keep Malta and Gozo’s roads safe.

